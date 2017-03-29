Skulls hold clues to our race, age, and sex. For example, just from a skull found in the woods in 1988. Police were able to solve the case of a young Asian woman whose husband was ultimately charged with her murder.

You probably know we all have fingerprints but no two person's prints are the same, skulls are like this too; every individual's skull is different. Your parents determine how your skull is shaped but your ancestry helps scientists identify where you came from, and who you are.

Our skulls underlie how we look. Things like the height of our cheekbones, and the shape of our jaw determine our facial features, but those don't necessarily help solve cases, they're called nonmetric features -- and they're just too personal.

But there are some general features all skulls have that help identify who a skull belonged to.

Get 15% off Domain web hosting and domain names when you use coupon code SEEKER at checkout!

Read More:

NCBI: Determination of Race from the Skeleton through Forensic Anthropological Methods.

ResearchGate: Combined radiographic and anthropological approaches to victim identification of partially decomposed or skeletal remains

Seeker: Face of Man Brutally Murdered 1,400 Years Ago Reconstructed