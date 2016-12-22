Some rather amazing news out of Pittsburgh this week: Scientists at Carnegie Mellon recently announced a new therapy for inherited blood disorders in which synthetic "patch" molecules are inserted into malfunctioning DNA.

It works like this: peptide nucleic acid molecules, or PNA, are biomolecular structures created in the lab that can essentially mimic DNA. When injected into a living organism, they can repair specific breaks in DNA chains that are mapped to particular blood disorders. It gets a bit more complicated, but that's why we've got Trace Dominguez to break it down in today's DNews report.

