Solar recently grabbed headlines when the Department of Energy found solar power generation employs more people than generating electricity from oil, coal, and gas combined. In part it's because of construction, but also because solar workers do way more than just building solar panels, they also work on thermal energy projects.

The sun provides enough energy in about one hour to power the entire planet for a whole year, and a lot of that is heat! We're actually pretty bad at leveraging this free energy the universe gives us, but scientists are working to capture more of it.

For example, researchers from Switzerland developed a new way to capture summer heat and store it all the way until wintertime by taking advantage of the chemical properties of Sodium Hydroxide, or NaOH.

