Could The Psychedelic Drug Ayahuasca Cure Depression?
Studies show the tea's hallucinatory effects might be the answer for those struggling with mental illness.
Ayahuasca is commonly used by indigenous communities in healing ceremonies in the Amazon rainforest. It's a tea that produces hallucinatory effects after consumed.
There have been several studies done on ayahuasca, but most usually with an incredibly small a sample size. There aren't that many in overall scientific literature, but the ones that do exist seem to be optimistic about ayahuasca's ability to treat mental health issues.
Read More:
Scientific American: Ayahuasca Psychedelic Tested for Depression
BBC: Why do people take ayahuasca?
LiveScience: Ayahuasca: Psychedelic Tea from the Amazon