Ayahuasca is commonly used by indigenous communities in healing ceremonies in the Amazon rainforest. It's a tea that produces hallucinatory effects after consumed.

According to botanist Dennis McKenna, "Most people seek ayahuasca with good intentions. They are not thrill-seeking but are curious, serious, or have specific issues such as depression."

There have been several studies done on ayahuasca, but most usually with an incredibly small a sample size. There aren't that many in overall scientific literature, but the ones that do exist seem to be optimistic about ayahuasca's ability to treat mental health issues.

