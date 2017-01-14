Here at Seeker World Headquarters, actually a decommissioned missile silo outside of Bismarck, North Dakota, we strive to cover all areas of human knowledge and endeavor. This occasionally leads us into arcane areas.

To wit: In today's very special DNews episode, veteran Seekers Trace Dominguez and Julian Huguet descend into the world of animal flatulence. Recent online trends have prompted this discussion – no, really – and we've secured access to an actual scientific fart database. Again, really. Join Trace and Julian as they quiz one another on digestive phenomena throughout the animal kingdom. Remember, friends: Knowledge is power.

