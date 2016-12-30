Fans in Seattle will host a lightsaber vigil at the Fisher Pavilion under the Space Needle Friday evening to honor the late Carrie Fisher, according to a Facebook event. Fisher died of a heart attack Tuesday in Los Angeles at the age of 60.

The actress was best known for her role as the iconic Princess Leia in the Star Wars films, making a lightsaber tribute a fitting farewell. A Seattle-based fan named Mark Edwards began organizing the vigil after being inspired by friends in his home state of Texas who were hosting similar events.

"I searched online to see if anything similar was happening locally and, when I couldn't find anything, I decided to try and put something together myself," Edwards told KIRO 7 in Seattle.

"I have been amazed at the response so far," he added. "It's a real testament to Carrie, to see these people coming together with a shared passion."

The Facebook event reads:

Fisher was on tour to promote her new memoir, "The Princess Diarist," and had reprised her role as Leia in "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" last year.

She was returning from the London portion of her book tour on Dec. 23 when she collapsed mid-flight. Upon landing in Los Angeles, paramedics were unable to revive her.

Fisher was the daughter of movie star Debbie Reynolds, best known for her role in "Singin' In The Rain," who died from a stroke just one day after her daughter. She was 84.

As a talented screenwriter, Fisher worked on scripts for many hit Hollywood films including "Sister Act" (1992), "Outbreak" (1995) and "The Wedding Singer" (1998). She became known for her semi-autobiographical writing, including a best-selling debut, "Postcards from the Edge," which she later turned into a film in 1990 starring Meryl Streep and Shirley MacLaine.