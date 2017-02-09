A French man is suing Uber for 45 million euros ($48m) claiming that a glitch in the app allowed his wife to discover his infidelity, which ultimately led her to file for divorce.

The man says that the app sent notifications of his pick-up and drop-off locations, as well as times of travel, to his wife's phone, reported French newspaper Le Figaro. He concedes that he had logged into Uber on his wife's phone once before but says he subsequently logged out, so the notifications should have stopped.

The notifications confirmed his wife's suspicions that he was having an affair. Soon after, she demanded a divorce.

When contacted by Le Figaro for comment, an Uber spokesperson responded, "Uber does not publicly comment on individual cases, including the case of divorce proceedings between spouses."

Le Figaro was able to recreate the error by logging into and then out of an Uber account on an iPhone. Afterwards, the phone was still receiving notifications for the Uber account that had been logged out. It's unclear exactly why the app malfunctioned but Le Figaro suggests it may be due to an issue with running it on iPhone iOS software older than December 2015.

Android users and iPhone users with newer versions of iOS are likely safe from the glitch, but it's not yet known how many of Uber's 40 million monthly users have experienced the problem.

Digital evidence has become increasingly common in divorce cases as technology and social media are further integrated in our daily lives. Suspicious husbands and wives today are less reliant on physical evidence to prove infidelity and better equipped to do their own sleuthing.

Connecticut divorce lawyer, Debbie Grover, recently described this progression of evidence to the CT Law Review.

"Thirty-five years ago it consisted of found love letters, random condoms in briefcases, and private detectives tailing a spouse," she said. Today, she added, "private detectives are mostly gone. Computer techs are the new experts."

Whether the French man has any chance of winning his case against Uber is difficult to predict, but there is a possibility that his wife won't be able to use his ride-share snafu as evidence in their divorce proceedings, as digital evidence is not always accepted as proof of a spouse's infidelity in France.

